Carlos Correa drove in two runs and Bailey Ober threw a quality start to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 win against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, clinching the two-game series sweep

The Twins handed Milwaukee their sixth consecutive loss. Correa also capped a four-run, ninth-inning comeback Tuesday night with a walk-off home run against Devin Williams

Advertisement

The Brewers got on top first in this one as Brian Anderson and Luis Urias hit back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the second. It was Anderson's ninth and Urias' first of the season

The Twins would quickly bounce back thanks to Correa, who drove in two runs with a triple to center field in the bottom of the third

Advertisement Advertisement

Minnesota would add its other two runs in that same inning. Trevor Larnach drove in Correa with a double and Larnach scored on a Joey Gallo pop fly that Owen Miller dropped at second, leading to a double for Gallo.

After the second, Bailey Ober (4-3) and the back end of the Twins' bullpen shut down the Brewers. Ober finished with six innings under his belt, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out seven

Advertisement

Colin Rea (3-4) was tagged with the loss for Milwaukee, going five innings and allowing five hits, four runs and three walks while striking out four.

Griffin Jax earned the save for Minnesota, his first of the season, with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, including a strikeout of William Contreras.

Advertisement

Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 for the Brewers

The Brewers fell to an even .500 for the first time this season. Six games also matches Milwaukee's longest losing streak of the season

Advertisement

Minnesota clinches at least a split of the four-game season set between the teams with the final two to be played at Milwaukee in August.

--Field Level Media