Carlos Correa's double sparks Twins' win over Yankees

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the visiting Minnesota Twins rallied late for a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night

New York rookie Anthony Volpe hit a leadoff homer for his first career home run and Aaron Judge connected on the next pitch but Clay Holmes faltered in the eighth.

Holmes (0-1) opened the inning by allowing a single to Michael A. Taylor. After Byron Buxton walked, Correa hit Holmes' 98 mph sinker down the right field line to give Minnesota the lead.

Correa homered in the sixth off New York starter Nestor Cortes and drove in three runs. He homered for the second straight game after missing the previous four contests with back spasms.

Kyle Garlick also homered for the Twins, who are 4-16 in their past 20 regular-season games in New York

At 21 years, 351 days, Volpe became the third-youngest Yankee to hit a leadoff home run, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Only Mark Koenig (21 years, 278 days on April 23, 1926) and Mickey Mantle (19 years, 328 days on Sept. 13, 1951) were younger.

Volpe opened by sending Minnesota starter Louis Varland's 1-0 fastball into the left field seats for his seventh career hit. He batted leadoff for the second time in 14 career games after winning the shortstop job in spring training.

Judge hit his fifth homer when he hammered a fastball into the New York bullpen beyond the right-center field fence.

It was the first time the Yankees opened a game with consecutive homers since DJ LeMahieu and Judge on June 25, 2019 against Clayton Richard of the Toronto Blue Jays

Giancarlo Stanton also homered in the sixth for the Yankees

Cortes allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out seven, walked none and threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Varland, whose major league debut was in the Bronx on Sept. 7, allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. Varland got a career-high eight strikeouts and walked one in his sixth career start.

Emilio Pagan (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, Jorge Lopez struck out two in the eighth and Jhoan Duran notched his fourth save.

--Field Level Media