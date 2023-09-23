Carson Beck accounts for four TDs as No. 1 Georgia rolls past UAB

Behind four total touchdowns by quarterback Carson Beck and two scoring receptions by tight end Brock Bowers, top-ranked Georgia rolled to a 49-21 win at home over UAB on Saturday night in Athens, Ga.

Beck completed 22 of 32 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing score. Bowers finished with team-highs in catches (nine) and yards (120) and added scoring receptions of 41 and 10 yards.

Tailback Daijuan Edwards paced the ground attack of the Bulldogs (4-0) with 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (three receptions for 94 yards), Dominic Lovett (three receptions for 59 yards) and Arian Smith (12-yard scoring reception) highlighted Georgia's receivers.

The Bulldogs were six for six in the red zone after struggling in that area through the first three games.

UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He also added 22 yards and a score on the ground. Blazers wideout Amare Thomas finished with nine grabs for 60 yards and a score.

Tailback Isaiah Jacobs added a team-high 27 yards on the ground and four receptions for 21 yards for the Blazers. Tight end Bryce Damous added a scoring reception.

Georgia took a quick 7-0 lead on its opening possession after Smith scored on a 12-yard catch and run from Beck. The six-play, 75-yard drive was sparked by a 33-yard catch by Lovett.

UAB (1-3) tied the score 7-7 early in the second quarter when Zeno hooked up with Damous on a 16-yard touchdown pass on third-and-4 inside Georgia territory. The scoring drive was set up on a muffed punt return by Bulldogs wideout Mekhi Mews at the UGA 36-yard line.

Edwards capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 10:00 to go in the second quarter. Bowers had two catches for 27 yards on the scoring march.

After forcing UAB to punt on its ensuing possession, Beck connected with Bowers on a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 21-7 with 2:40 to go until halftime. The TD reception capped a seven-play, 92-yard scoring drive that took only 2:32 off the clock.

Following the kickoff, Zeno's pass was intercepted by defensive back Tykee Smith at the UAB 25-yard line. The interception set up a 3-yard scoring run by Edwards that put Georgia up 28-7 with 1:26 to go in the opening half.

But the Blazers responded with an impressive nine-play, 70-yard drive, which was capped by a 2-yard scoring reception by Thomas, to make it 28-14 with eight seconds to go in the second quarter.

Georgia came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. A 1-yard scoring run by Beck with 9:06 left in the third quarter put the Bulldogs up 35-14. Following a UAB punt on its ensuing possession, Bowers scored from 10 yards out on a pass from Beck with 5:38 left in the third quarter to up Georgia's lead to 42-14.

Backup tailback Sevaughn Clark put UGA up 49-14 when he scored from 7 yards out with 9:05 to play in the game.

—Field Level Media