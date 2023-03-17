Cavaliers beat Wizards to complete season sweep

Darius Garland had 24 points, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley added 20 apiece and the Cleveland Cavaliers led wire-to-wire in a 117-94 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Friday.

Caris LeVert scored 15 points and Mobley tallied eight rebounds and four blocks for Cleveland (45-28), which completed a three-game season sweep of the Wizards. Garland contributed nine assists while shooting 11-of-19 from the field.

Bradley Beal led Washington (32-38) with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 12 points and Monte Morris added 10 for the Wizards, who have lost four of their last five.

Mitchell scored 10 points in the first quarter to help Cleveland take a 31-24 lead. The Cavaliers shot 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) for the period.

The Cavaliers dominated the second quarter and moved ahead by 21 when Mitchell scored with 3:21 left in the half. Washington trailed 61-44 at the break after committing 10 turnovers.

Mitchell and Garland scored a combined 31 points in the first half for Cleveland, which won for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Washington began the third quarter on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to 64-55 and stayed within striking distance heading into the final period.

Leading 84-74 to start the fourth quarter, Cleveland turned back the Wizards' comeback effort and moved ahead by 15 midway through the period. The Cavaliers outscored Washington 33-20 in the fourth.

Cleveland exceeded its win total from last season (44-38 in 2021-22) despite shooting just 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Mamadi Diakite had a season-high five rebounds for the Cavaliers, who improved to 29-8 at home. Cleveland has held its opponents under 100 points in an NBA-best 22 games.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma returned after missing one game due to right knee soreness and scored seven points while battling foul trouble.

--Field Level Media