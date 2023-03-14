Cavaliers complete mini-road sweep of Hornets

Evan Mobley poured in 26 points in an efficient performance as the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a second consecutive victory against the host Charlotte Hornets with a 120-104 win on Tuesday night.

Mobley made 10 of 16 shots from the field and was 6-for-6 on free throws to go with a team-leading six rebounds.

Cedi Osman came off the bench for 24 points, Caris LeVert poured in 22 points, Darius Garland posted 19 points, and Lamar Stevens and Ricky Rubio both had 11 points.

It was a rare comfortable margin for the Cavaliers, who've won five of their last six games. Their previous four games were decided by six points or less.

Charlotte's Kelly Oubre Jr. returned after a one-game absence because of a sore back and provided 28 points for the Hornets. Terry Rozier had 22 points, reserve JT Thor chipped in with 11 points and Gordon Hayward notched 10 points.

The teams met for the second time in three days, with Cleveland winning 114-108 on Sunday, also in Charlotte.

The Cavaliers made 14 of 30 shots from 3-point range -- missing the last four attempts -- compared to the Hornets' 6-for-23 shooting from beyond the arc. Cleveland shot 51.1 percent overall from the field.

Turnovers again were a problem with the Hornets, who had 19 giveaways for the second straight game. Eight Charlotte players had multiple turnovers.

Charlotte did hold a 40-30 rebounding advantage, but it wasn't nearly enough. The Hornets attempted only 76 shots from the field and 15 free throws.

Cleveland had a 73-52 lead slightly more than three minutes into the third quarter. Mobley had eight points in the first four minutes of the second half.

The Cavaliers led 63-48 at halftime, hitting seven 3-pointers compared to two for the Hornets.

Rozier and Oubre combined for 28 of Charlotte's first-half points. No other player on the team had more than five.

--Field Level Media