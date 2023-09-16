Cavaliers president Koby Altman arrested on impaired driving charge

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, according to multiple media reports.

He also was charged with a marked lanes violation in Cleveland, where police made a traffic stop of the Lexus he was driving and observed signs of impairment, according to reports.

Altman was offered a breath test and refused, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, which noted he was "respectful and cooperative with troopers."

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman," the team said in a statement. "We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Altman, who turned 41 on Saturday, originally joined the Cavaliers as pro personnel manager in 2012 and became director of pro player personnel in 2013. He rose to assistant general manager, then GM in 2017 and his current position in January 2022, when he signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The Cavaliers won the franchise's first title in 2016.

