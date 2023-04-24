Cavan Biggio's blast carries Jays past White Sox

Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series

It was the fifth loss in a row for the White Sox while the Blue Jays have won two straight

Advertisement

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-2) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings. He left the game because of lower back tightness.

Three relievers completed the Blue Jays' three-hitter, with Jordan Romano earning his eighth save by tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning

Chicago right-hander Lance Lynn (0-3) allowed four runs, five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

The White Sox scored twice in the third inning. Luis Robert Jr. walked with two outs and took second on Andrew Benintendi's single. Andrew Vaughn followed with a two-run double

Advertisement

Robert took a possible home run away from Matt Chapman with a leaping catch at the center field wall for the second out in the fourth. Alejandro Kirk then walked and took second on Brandon Belt's single. Whit Merrifield knocked in a run with a double before Biggio hit his second home run of the season, a 362-foot shot to right field.

Chicago's Lenyn Sosa reached second base on a throwing error by third baseman Chapman on a grounder with one out in the seventh. After Bassitt threw ball one to Robert, he left the mound accompanied by a trainer. Zach Pop took over and finished the inning.

Advertisement

White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled, stole second, took third on a groundout and scored on Chapman's double

Pop allowed a walk in the eighth before being replaced by Tim Mayza with two out. Mayza fanned pinch hitter Gavin Sheets to end the inning.

Advertisement

Before the game, Toronto put right-hander Adam Cimber (right rhomboid strain) on the injured list and promoted right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Chicago reinstated right-hander Joe Kelly (right groin strain) from the IL and placed right-hander Lucas Giolito on bereavement list.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media