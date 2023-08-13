Cedric Mullins helps Orioles down Mariners in 10

Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday afternoon

The Mariners streak of winning six straight series came to an end, as the Orioles took the final two games of the three-game set, both in extra innings

Orioles reliever Nick Vespi (1-0) got the victory and Shintaro Fujinami earned his first major league save. Seattle's Trent Thornton (0-1) took the loss

Mullins' blast to right field capped an eventful finish

The Mariners tied the score on Dominic Canzone's home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, just after Mullins made a leaping catch at the wall in center field to rob Ty France of a homer

The Orioles broke a 2-2 in the top of the ninth. With one out, Jordan Westburg hit a ground-rule double to left-center field off Mariners closer Andres Munoz. After a walk to James McCann, third-base umpire Adam Beck called Munoz for a balk for not coming fully set before delivering a pitch to Adley Rutschman. Seattle manager Scott Servais vehemently argued the call and was ejected. Rutschman hit a chopper to the first-base side of the mound and Munoz threw home, but the speedy Mateo just beat the tag by catcher Cal Raleigh

The Orioles opened the scoring with an unearned run in the top of the third. With one out, McCann reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Dylan Moore. Rutschman lined a single to right, sending McCann to third, and Gunnar Henderson hit a sacrifice fly to left

The Mariners answered in the bottom of the inning as Josh Rojas drew a one-out walk, took second on a groundout and scored on Eugenio Suarez's single up the middle

Seattle took a 2-1 lead in the fifth as Rojas lined a two-out single to center and scored on Julio Rodriguez's double into the left-field corner

The Orioles tied it in the sixth as Ryan Mountcastle reached on a one-out infield single and took second on Adam Frazier's sacrifice bunt. Austin Hays lined a run-scoring single to center to make it 2-2

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish pitched six innings and allowed two runs on five hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts

Seattle rookie Bryce Miller gave up two runs -- one earned -- on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned two

