Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis (plantar fasciitis) out 4-6 weeks

Mar 22, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) on the court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Capital One Arena.
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will spend the next four to six weeks rehabbing his right foot after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, the team announced Wednesday.

The veteran big man, acquired in a three-team trade from the Washington Wizards in June, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

The foot injury forced Porzingis to announce Tuesday that he won't compete for Latvia at the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Porzingis, 28, averaged a career-best 23.2 points for the Wizards last season as well as 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 65 games. He also shot a career-best 49.8 percent from the floor, with his 38.5 percent accuracy on 3-pointers the second best of his career.

A 2017-18 All-Star, Porzingis has averaged 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in seven seasons with the New York Knicks (2015-18), Dallas Mavericks (2019-22) and Wizards (2022-23).

Porzingis exercised the $36 million option on his contract for the upcoming season to facilitate the trade that saw guard Marcus Smart dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston later signed Porzingis to a two-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season.

