Celtics G Malcolm Brogdon wins Sixth Man of the Year

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year on Thursday night

Brogdon received 60 of the 100 first-place votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. He finished with 408 total points in voting to beat out the New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley, who finished second with 326 points (34 first-place votes).

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis Jr. received the other six first-place votes and placed third in voting with 97 points overall.

In his first season with Boston, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 67 games off the bench. He shot a career-high 44.4 percent from 3-point range, ranking fourth in the NBA.

BOGO 50% OFF Baked Bags Coned Edibles Mellow out with these grown-up treats

Baked Bags stuff 25mg of Delta-8 THC into each cone, and 100mg per “extra strength” cone. So if you’re looking to mellow out, relax, and have a good time, these treats should do the trick nicely. Buy at Baked Bags Advertisement

Brogdon had the top scoring average among players who did not start a single game, according to the NBA, and tied for second in the league with 18 20-point games off the bench.

The Celtics acquired Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers last July. In his first six NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks (2016-19) and Pacers (2019-22), Brogdon had started a total of 258 games, but he embodied the sixth man role in Boston

Advertisement

Brogdon also won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017 and joined Mike Miller (2001, 2006) as the only players in NBA history to collect both the Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

--Field Level Media