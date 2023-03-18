Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Celtics' Marcus Smart, Al Horford ruled out vs. Jazz

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 17, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1, center) and power forward Drew Eubanks (24) uring the first half at Moda Center.
Mar 17, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1, center) and power forward Drew Eubanks (24) uring the first half at Moda Center.
Image: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Starters Marcus Smart and Al Horford will be among the Boston players sitting out when the Celtics visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Watch
Grant Hill looks to repeat Team USA's 2004 "success"
Yesterday
Bobby Farrelly on working with actors with disabilities
Thursday 4:15PM

Smart (left hip) and Horford (back) were ruled out Saturday after playing in Friday night's 126-112 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers.

Smart, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, had 15 points, six assists and four steals against Portland. Horford had 12 points and a season-high 10 assists.

Advertisement

Big man Robert Williams III (left hamstring) will miss his eighth straight game and guard Payton Pritchard (left heel) will sit out his sixth in a row.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is slated to return against sitting out Friday. He could be in the starting lineup for the first time this season with Smart sidelined.

G/O Media may get a commission
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement

Boston resides in second place in the Eastern Conference and is in position to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday.

Utah guard Jordan Clarkson (left hand) is questionable. The Jazz can move back into a play-in spot with a victory.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA