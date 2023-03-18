Celtics' Marcus Smart, Al Horford ruled out vs. Jazz

Starters Marcus Smart and Al Horford will be among the Boston players sitting out when the Celtics visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Smart (left hip) and Horford (back) were ruled out Saturday after playing in Friday night's 126-112 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers.

Smart, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, had 15 points, six assists and four steals against Portland. Horford had 12 points and a season-high 10 assists.

Big man Robert Williams III (left hamstring) will miss his eighth straight game and guard Payton Pritchard (left heel) will sit out his sixth in a row.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is slated to return against sitting out Friday. He could be in the starting lineup for the first time this season with Smart sidelined.

Boston resides in second place in the Eastern Conference and is in position to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday.

Utah guard Jordan Clarkson (left hand) is questionable. The Jazz can move back into a play-in spot with a victory.

--Field Level Media