Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Celtics shoot lights out in win over Hawks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Mar 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum's 34-point, 15-rebound performance helped the Boston Celtics begin a six-game road trip with an 134-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

Tatum had five of Boston's 20 3-point field goals in the win. The Celtics, who led 101-89 after three quarters, were 20 of 42 from behind the arc.

The Hawks were within five points following a Trae Young jumper with 3:57 left, but Boston used a 5-0 spurt to take a 124-114 lead with 3:10 remaining. Atlanta failed to get closer than six points the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Young made 12 of 27 field goals and led all scorers with 35 points. He added 13 assists.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Boston, which received 18 points from both Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Saddiq Bey (17) and De'Andre Hunter (16) were Atlanta's other top scorers. Clint Capela and John Collins each had a team-high nine rebounds for the Hawks.

Boston guard Marcus Smart was ejected following an altercation with Young with 1:25 to play. Smart had 11 points and six assists in 36 minutes.

Advertisement

The Hawks had a 38-37 lead after a back-and-forth first quarter, but the Celtics scored 20 of the first 24 points in the second quarter and led 57-42 following an Al Horford basket with 6:30 remaining in the quarter.

Boston had its largest lead of the first half after Brown scored to make it a 60-44 game with 5:41 remaining in the second quarter. The Celtics made 12 of 24 3-point attempts in the first half and led 71-61 at halftime.

Advertisement

Young had 17 points and 11 assists in the half.

It was the second of three meetings between the teams. The Celtics beat the Hawks 126-121 in Atlanta on Nov. 16. The teams will also face each other on April 9, the final day of the regular season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA