NBA

Celtics sign Kristaps Porzingis to 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Mar 28, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Capital One Arena.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics signed newly acquired forward/center Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year extension Wednesday, a deal that runs through the 2025-26 season

The club did not disclose financial terms. However, agents for the 2017-18 All-Star told ESPN the extension is worth $60 million. The extension kicks in for the 2024-25 season.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards last month in a three-team trade that saw guard Marcus Smart end up in Memphis

Porzingis opted into the $36 million player option on his contract for the upcoming season to get the trade done.

Porzingis, who turns 28 in August, averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game last season for the Wizards.

He has averaged 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in seven seasons with the New York Knicks (2015-18), Dallas Mavericks (2019-22) and Wizards.

--Field Level Media