Champion Chiefs schedule visit to White House

By
Field Level Media
Jan 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; View of The White House from Lafayette Park before the parade at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
Jan 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; View of The White House from Lafayette Park before the parade at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
Image: Jerry Habraken-USA TODAY

The Kansas City Chiefs are set for their first-ever White House visit as Super Bowl champions, with the team setting a June 5 date for its meeting with President Joe Biden

The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz., for their third Super Bowl title

However, the team didn't go to Washington following its title in 2019-20 season due to the pandemic. And back when the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in January 1970, sports champions meeting the president wasn't a regular occurrence

The first NFL championship team to visit the White House was the 1979-80 Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple media reports.

The Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl in February 2022, didn't go to the White House. The only NFL champs to meet with Biden were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose July 2021 ceremony was the first for an NFL club since 2017.

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff champion Georgia program announced that it would not be going to the White House as it couldn't find a workable date. A day earlier, the two reigning NCAA basketball champions, the LSU women and UConn men, confirmed that they will head to the White House on May 26.

--Field Level Media