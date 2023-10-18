PGA

Champions '24 slate features record $67M prize pool

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Padraig Harrington poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Photo by Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK Golf Charles Schwab Cup Championship Final Round
Padraig Harrington poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Photo by Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK Golf Charles Schwab Cup Championship Final Round
Image: Rob Schumacher, The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The PGA Champions Tour revealed its 28-event 2024 schedule — with a record $67 million prize pool — on Wednesday.

Watch
Chargers fan goes viral, but was she a plant?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
September 25, 2023
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

The seniors' season tees off with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii from Jan. 18-20.

Advertisement

It concludes with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix from Nov. 7-10.

The tour welcomes one new event in October with the Simmons Bank Championship in Little Rock, Ark.

Advertisement

"We have had a fantastic 2023 season — which included record charitable donations — and we look forward to carrying the momentum from this year into 2024," tour president Miller Brady said.

"... The success of our Tour comes from the tremendous tournament and title sponsors that support our events, and we are so grateful for those partnerships. PGA TOUR Champions offers the unique opportunity for fans to see golfing legends competing at a high level and after the unprecedented success we've seen this year, we can't wait to kick off the 2024 season."

Advertisement

Dates and locations of the five major championships:

—Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Birmingham, Ala.), May 9-12

—Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores (Benton Harbor, Mich.), May 23-26

—U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Country Club (Newport, R.I.), June 27-30

—Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio), July 8-14

—The Senior Open Championship, Carnoustie Golf Links (Angus, Scotland), July 27-30

Advertisement

—Field Level Media