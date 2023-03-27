Chargers DT Sebastian Joseph-Day accuses TSA of sexual assault

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day accused TSA agents of sexual assault following a security check in advance of a flight Friday out of John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif.

Joseph-Day took to Twitter to describe an incident he described as "dehumanizing" and when he expressed objections, he said agents "threatened to call the sheriff on me."

"I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir," Joseph-Day posted to Twitter on Friday. "After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I'm uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me."

The official John Wayne Airport Twitter feed replied to Joseph-Day's concerns.

"Hello @SJD_51, thank you for bringing this to our attention," @JohnWayneAir replied. "Our priority is providing a comfortable and safe experience when traveling through John Wayne Airport. We are forwarding this information to TSA."

A sixth-round draft pick out of Rutgers by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, Joseph-Day played three seasons with the Rams and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2022. He joined the Chargers last season as a free agent.

Joseph-Day, 28, had 56 tackles and two sacks in 16 games (all starts) last season. He has 193 tackles and eight sacks in 55 games (54 starts) over four NFL seasons.

--Field Level Media