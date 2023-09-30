NFL

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa downgraded to doubtful vs. Raiders

By
Field Level Media
Sep 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Image: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders due to his hamstring and toe injuries.

Bosa was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Bosa didn't participate in practice at all this week. The team has a bye week following the contest against the Raiders.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has three sacks in three games this season. He has 63.5 in 87 games (80 starts) in eight seasons with the Chargers, the first in 2016 when the team was located in San Diego.

Star safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) also didn't practice all week and is listed as doubtful. Standout running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful and hoping to return after missing the previous two games.

The Chargers also placed center Corey Linsley and safety JT Woods (illness) on the non-football illness list and signed safeties Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to the active roster. Linsley was diagnosed with a heart issue earlier this week and will miss at least four games.

Los Angeles also elevated receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad.

—Field Level Media