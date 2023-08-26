NFL

Chargers pile up 267 rushing yards, down 49ers

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to throw the football during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.
Chargers running back Joshua Kelley raced for a 75-yard touchdown and Los Angeles pulled away for a 23-12 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Chargers finished the preseason with a 2-1 record, while the 49ers slipped to 1-2.

Los Angeles rode its ground game for 267 yards on 41 carries spread among 10 players.

With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sitting out, Easton Stick got the start and completed 9 of 11 passes for 38 yards. Max Duggan followed, and he went 4 of 9 for 15 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Kampmoyer.

On the day they agreed to deal quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, the 49ers used all three of their remaining QBs.

Brock Purdy connected on 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and ran for a 5-yard TD. Sam Darnold finished 6 of 11 for 89 yards and a 6-yard TD toss to Willie Snead IV. Brandon Allen threw the game's only interception and was 2 of 6 for 23 yards.

