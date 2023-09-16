Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) downgraded to out vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded star running back Austin Ekeler from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn.

Running back Joshua Kelley likely will see an uptick in playing time in place of Ekeler, who did not practice this week after sustaining an ankle injury in Los Angeles' 36-34 setback to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 47 yards in the loss.

Ekeler, 28, joined the Chargers in 2017 and has 3,844 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground as well as 393 receptions for 3,495 yards and 29 scores. He has scored 39 touchdowns (26 rushing, 13 receiving) since the start of the 2021 season.

Also on Saturday, the Chargers (0-1) downgraded linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and linebacker Chris Rumph II (hamstring) from doubtful to out versus the Titans (0-1).

Los Angeles elevated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's contest.

—Field Level Media