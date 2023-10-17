Chargers S Raheem Layne out for season with torn ACL

Chargers safety Raheem Layne sustained a season-ending knee injury during Los Angeles' 20-17 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley made the announcement Tuesday that Layne was going on injured reserve after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during a punt-return play in the third quarter.

"Raheem is one of our top special teams players," Staley said. "This is a tough moment for him, but he'll be back.

"He's proven himself in two years that he can play in the league. Excited to get him back because he's one of those tough, smart, dependable players that you need. But we'll definitely pick it up around him. I thought he was having a good season for us."

Layne had played 74 snaps on special teams and 76 defensive snaps this season. He was playing dime safety on Monday because of injuries in the secondary.

Layne, 24, was an undrafted free agent in 2022 who appeared in six games for Los Angeles that season and made two tackles. He had five tackles in five games (one start) this season.

—Field Level Media