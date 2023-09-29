Chargers standout C Corey Linsley (heart issues) to go on IR

Los Angeles Chargers standout center Corey Linsley was diagnosed with a heart issue and will be placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team said Friday.

The IR move will require Linsley to miss four games. Linsley, 32, will undergo more tests. The Chargers said Linsley is in good spirits.

Advertisement

The Chargers listed Linsley as missing practice due to illness all this week.

Will Clapp will start at center in Linsley's absence on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement Advertisement

Linsley, a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and a 2021 Pro Bowl selection is in his third season with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal as a free agent prior to the 2021 season. He spent his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Linsley has played in 33 games — including three this season — since joining the Chargers and 132 (all starts) over 10 NFL seasons.

Advertisement

Safety JT Woods (illness) was also ruled out on Friday. Star safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and standout running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) were listed as doubtful, as was cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring).

Star pass rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) and safety Alohi Gilman (heel) are questionable for the Chargers.

Advertisement

For Las Vegas, linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) was ruled out. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) were ruled questionable, as were cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (groin) and safety Roderic Teamer (Achilles).

—Field Level Media