MLB

Charlie Blackmon, Ryan Feltner lift Rockies over punchless Guardians

By
Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) delivers during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Apr 25, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) delivers during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon homered on the second pitch of the game and Ryan Feltner tossed six shutout innings as the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday

Blackmon added an RBI double and rookie Brenton Doyle had three hits and two stolen bases for Colorado, which has outscored the Guardians 11-1 in the first two games of the series

Feltner (2-2) allowed five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Ohio native has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts covering 11 2/3 innings. Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence combined for three scoreless innings to seal the victory.

The Guardians were held to six hits and lost for the seventh time in their last nine games. Cleveland has scored a total of four runs in their last five losses

Blackmon began the contest by hitting his 40th career leadoff home run, making him the ninth player in major league history with at least 40 leadoff homers.

The Rockies added to their lead with three runs in the second inning against Cleveland starter Peyton Battenfield (0-2). Doyle recorded his first major league hit with a one-out single and stole second base before Ezequiel Tovar walked

After Blackmon doubled in a run, Tovar scored on Jurickson Profar's sacrifice fly. Blackmon then came home on Kris Bryant's single to left field.

Blackmon has scored 892 career runs, tying Larry Walker for the second-most in franchise history.

Battenfield gave up four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked four with four strikeouts.

Colorado tacked on a run in the sixth against Enyel De Los Santos after Alan Trejo walked, stole second base and scored on Doyle's double to left field.

Cleveland pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 14-inning scoreless streak. Steven Kwan hit a leadoff single, stole second base and moved to third on a throwing error before scoring on Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media