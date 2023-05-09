Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Charlie Morton, Braves baffle Red Sox

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 9, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Truist Park.
May 9, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Morton pitched six strong innings and Sean Murphy drove in four runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 9-3 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in the opener of their two-game series

Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What sport would Jesus play? | Rainn Wilson
Yesterday
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Atlanta has won three straight and improved to 6-4 in interleague games.

Morton (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He improved his career record against the Red Sox to 8-1

Advertisement

Murphy, who was named National League Player of the Week on Monday, went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and was hit by a pitch. He now leads the NL with 32 RBIs.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (2-3) pitched four innings and allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts. His career record dropped to 6-4 against Atlanta.

54 Can Backpack Cooler
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler

Literal genius
This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues.

Advertisement

The Braves sent eight men to the plate in the first inning and scored four runs

Matt Olson slugged his 11th homer of the season, a two-run shot that carried 426 feet to right field. An RBI single from Ozzie Albies and a run-scoring infield out from Marcell Ozuna completed the scoring.

Advertisement

The Braves have scored a first-inning run in 16 games this season and improved to 14-2 when doing so. Atlanta has scored 32 runs in the first inning

Atlanta upped its lead to 5-0 in the second inning when Murphy drove in Ronald Acuna Jr. with a sharp single to left.

Advertisement

Boston got its first run in the third inning. Alex Verdugo doubled, went to third on a balk and scored on Justin Turner's sacrifice fly.

Murphy knocked in a pair of runs with a single in the fourth, and the Braves stretched the lead to 8-1 in the fifth on Orlando Arcia's ground-rule RBI double

Advertisement

Boston's Justin Turner ended an 0-for-11 streak by hitting a solo homer to start the sixth inning. Turner doubled in the eighth and eventually scored on a single by Enrique Hernandez.

Boston's Masataka Yoshida went 0-for-5 and saw his 16-game hitting streak end.

--Field Level Media