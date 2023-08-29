Charlie Morton helps Braves continue dominance over Rockies

Marcell Ozuna homered among his two hits, Michael Harris II had three hits, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies also had two hits for Atlanta, which has won eight straight against Colorado dating back to 2022. The Braves have won 11 of their last 14 games.

Charlie Morton (14-10) allowed a run on three hits and struck out eight in six innings and Raul Iglesias got the final three outs for his 26th save for Atlanta.

The Braves pounded out 15 hits on Tuesday night and have 33 hits in the first two games of the series, which wraps up Wednesday.

Hunter Goodman tripled for the Rockies and has hit safely in all three games since making his major league debut on Sunday.

Atlanta got all it needed in the second inning. Ozuna led off with a home run, his 30th of the season, and Eddie Rosario followed with a triple to center field. Sean Murphy made it 2-0 with a single to right and moved to second on Harris' single.

Acuna hit into a fielder's choice, putting runners at the corners, but Colorado starter Peter Lambert picked off Acuna at first to end the inning.

The Rockies got one back in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Goodman tripled off the wall in center and scored when he beat the throw home on Harold Castro's groundout to first.

The Braves added to the lead in the fifth. Riley led off with a double down the left-field line, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ozuna's single.

That was all for Lambert (3-5), who allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings.

Atlanta threatened again in the sixth but was thwarted when Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle threw out Orlando Arcia at home as he tried to score from second on Albies' single.

—Field Level Media