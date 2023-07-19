Chase Silseth strikes out 10 as Angels sweep Yankees

Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 hitters and pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball to become the latest pitcher to shut down the struggling New York Yankees as the host Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep with a 7-3 victory Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif

Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers off Carlos Rodon as the Angels raced out to a 4-0 lead through the opening two innings. Mickey Moniak added an RBI single and Eduardo Escobar hit a run-scoring groundout to help the Angels complete their first home sweep of the Yankees since July 10-12, 2009

Ward also added an RBI double while Shohei Ohtani drew four of the Angels' 11 walks

Giancarlo Stanton homered and Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who scored their first two runs in the sixth and lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a homer to open the eighth

Silseth allowed four hits in his ninth career start and first appearance for the Angels since May 30. He walked two and threw 85 pitches, capping a series where Los Angeles starters posted a 1.93 ERA after entering with a 4.70 mark

Rodon, in his third start as a Yankee, was tagged for six runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five while often falling behind hitters.

After Rodon walked Ohtani with one out in the first inning, the Angels went ahead when Ward drove a 1-2 curve ball into the left field seats for his 11th homer. Rodon opened the second by walking Hunter Renfroe and Rengifo hit a 1-1 pitch to left for his seventh homer

Ohtani and Ward opened the third with walks and Moniak followed with a single to right. Escobar hit a grounder to third and Ward scored for a 6-0 lead.

Silseth struck out the side in the first around a single to Gleyber Torres, stranded two in the third and struck out the side in the fourth. He stranded Higashioka in the fifth and fanned DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Volpe after Stanton homered to right to start the sixth.

Jose Soriano allowed Higashioka's hit before getting a called third strike on Oswald Peraza with the bases loaded to end the sixth. Jacob Webb pitched a scoreless seventh, Matt Moore got three strikeouts after Cordero homered in the eighth and Aaron Loup finished it off with a perfect ninth.

--Field Level Media