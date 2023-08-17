Chicago Fire name pair of assistant coaches

Chicago Fire interim coach Frank Klopas named Nikolaos Kostenoglou and Theodoros Antonopoulos as his assistant coaches for the remainder of the 2023 season on Thursday.

Klopas took over on May 8 after the Fire parted ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson.

Kostenoglou and Antonopoulos have 48 years of combined experience as players and coaches, most recently as part of the Cyprus national team.

"The experience that Niko and Theo bring to this group is extremely beneficial as we focus on finishing the season in the best way possible," Klopas said. "More importantly, not only are they excellent coaches, but they are also excellent people who embody the values of the Club."

The Fire (8-7-8, 32 points) currently sit in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference. Chicago was just 2-3-5 (11 points) and in last place in the conference when Hendrickson was fired.

