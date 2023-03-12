Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'I will not play for another franchise'

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Extending the contract of defensive tackle Chris Jones seemingly was on the to-do list for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, at it appears they might be close.

In response to a comment posted on his Twitter account on Sunday morning, Jones wrote this: "I'm a chief for life. I will not play for another franchise"

Jones, 28, signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension in 2020, and he's due to become a free agent after the 2023 league year.

His contract value has been eclipsed by one signed by Aaron Donald with the Los Angeles Rams -- three years for $95 million, all guaranteed.

The Chiefs selected Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's played 107 regular-season games (86 starts) and has 65 sacks, 243 tackles, two interceptions, 33 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named an All-Pro in 2022.

--Field Level Media