Chiefs DT Chris Jones ready to play vs. Lions, if ...

All the Kansas City Chiefs need to do is deliver the bag, and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is ready to suit up for Thursday's opener.

A holdout since training camp began, Jones said Wednesday he's merely asking for "a raise" in order to provide his pass-rushing, run-stuffing services to the Chiefs for 2023.

Jones said he can "be there tomorrow" if general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid are able to find a workable contract solution for both sides.

"I can't really talk about it," Jones said at a charity event in Kansas City. "Hopefully, it gets worked out. It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. I've said that multiple times on social media platforms, from interviews, and they know where my position is at. Hopefully we can get something worked out for the long term."

The Chiefs open the NFL season and defense of their Super Bowl title at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

Jones is currently ninth among defensive tackles in annual average salary. He's chasing top-paid interior defender Aaron Donald, who is scheduled to rake in $31.7 million in 2023.

He said he's not yet frustrated thanks to keeping in close contact with teammates while training in Miami.

"I've been keeping in contact with my teammates. I'm still working out every day, still doing similar things that they do in training camp. The camaraderie, we got a lot of new players, there's that aspect of it. But I'll be ready to go when that time calls," Jones said.

—Field Level Media