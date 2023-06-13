Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Kansas City as he positions himself for a contract extension

Jones posted to his Instagram account a video highlight reel, set to the song "YoungBoy Never Broke Again." The clip ends with Jones celebrating a quarterback sack against the Los Angeles Rams with a money-spraying motion.

"Coming for it all. #year8," Jones account read.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a four-year, $80 million contract in July 2020. In the final year of his current contract this season, he's scheduled for a base salary of $19.5 million. The 28-year-old can earn $500,000 for a workout bonus and a $1.25 million incentive bonus if he records 10 sacks in 2023.

The defensive tackle market is trending upward with three contracts this offseason that far exceed the full value of Jones' deal. Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) signed a four-year, $94 million deal that falls just $1 million short of the full four-year value of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's existing contract. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (four years, $90M) and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants (four years, $87.5M) also jumped Jones among highest-paid DTs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called Jones' contract "well deserved" in 2020

With Jones in the fold, Kansas City has the potential to start 10 homegrown defensive players in 2023, with free safety Justin Reid the lone player drafted by another team.

--Field Level Media