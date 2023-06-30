Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Chiefs duo beats Warriors pair in The Match VIII

By
Field Level Media
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Image: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of Super Bowl champions earned bragging rights over a pair of NBA champions in The Match VIII, a celebrity golf showdown on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce emerged with a 3-and-2 win over Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the Wynn Golf Club. The scheduled 12-hole match ended after the Chiefs matched the Warriors' birdie on the 10th hole

Mahomes improved to 1-1 in the Match series, having previously lost alongside Josh Allen while opposing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in an all-quarterback showdown last June.

Curry fell to 0-2 in the event, as he and Peyton Manning lost to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in November 2020.

The first two editions featured Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, and Mickelson played in the first four editions.

--Field Level Media