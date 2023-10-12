Chiefs improve to 5-1, drop Broncos for 16th straight time

Patrick Mahomes passed for 306 yards and one touchdown and the Kansas Chiefs used a strong defensive performance on Thursday night to post a 19-8 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 124 yards as Kansas City (5-1) defeated the AFC West-rival Broncos for the 16th consecutive time. Kadarius Toney caught a touchdown pass and Isiah Pacheco accumulated 98 scrimmage yards (62 rushing, 36 receiving) as the Chiefs improved their overall winning streak to five games.

Harrison Butker kicked four field goals — including a 60-yarder — and Nick Bolton and Justin Reid intercepted passes for Kansas City.

Russell Wilson completed 13 of 22 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Denver (1-5). Courtland Sutton had a scoring reception and Justin Simmons intercepted a pass for the Broncos.

Mahomes was 30-of-40 passing while improving to 12-0 in his starts against the Broncos. The Chiefs outgained Denver 389 to 197.

Kansas City led 13-0 at the break as Butker easily cleared the crossbar on his half-ending 60-yard boot. His career long of 62 occurred last season against the Buffalo Bills.

Butker added a 25-yard field goal with 9:16 left in the third quarter.

Denver finally got on the board with 6:07 remaining in the game when Wilson connected with Sutton on an 11-yard scoring pass and Javonte Williams added a two-point run to pull the Broncos within 16-8.

A roughing the passer penalty on Mike Edwards on third-and-five — when Wilson threw an incompletion — pushed the ball to the Chiefs' 11-yard line one play before the touchdown.

Kansas City took over after the touchdown and worked 4:12 off the clock before Butker connected on a 52-yard field goal to make it an 11-point margin with 1:55 left.

Just 13 seconds later, Trent McDuffie forced Denver's Samaje Perine to fumble, and Willie Gay recovered for the Chiefs to put the game away.

Earlier, Butker started the scoring with a 35-yard field goal with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter. The Chiefs scored their lone touchdown when Mahomes hit Toney on a 3-yard scoring pass with 3:06 left in the half.

—Field Level Media