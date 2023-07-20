Chiefs not expecting DT Chris Jones at camp without contract

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs front office are not peeking around dormitories at Missouri Western State for defensive tackle Chris Jones, whose contract standoff with the team will likely span the team's two-week training camp or beyond

Jones is entering the final year of his contract as the defensive tackle market continues to spike upward. That includes the four-year, $96 million deal signed by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Advertisement

Jones had a pass-rush win rate of 21 percent, best in the NFL at the position, last season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this week there is ongoing dialogue with Jones' camp related to his contract

Advertisement Advertisement

"That's the important part. And we just have to see," Reid said.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a four-year, $80 million contract in July 2020. He's scheduled to take home a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023. The 28-year-old can earn $500,000 for a workout bonus and a $1.25 million incentive bonus if he records 10 sacks this season.

Advertisement

The defensive tackle market is rising rapidly this offseason.

Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) signed a four-year, $94 million deal that falls just $1 million short of the full four-year value of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's existing contract. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (four years, $90M) and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants (four years, $87.5M) also jumped Jones among highest-paid DTs.

Advertisement

Reid called Jones' contract "well deserved" in 2020.

With Jones in the fold, Kansas City has the potential to start 10 homegrown defensive players in 2023, with free safety Justin Reid the lone player drafted by another team.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media