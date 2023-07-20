Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco says he will be ready for Week 1

By
Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco said Thursday that he "absolutely" expects to be ready for Week 1 despite undergoing a pair of offseason surgeries

"I'm feeling great right now," said Pacheco, who played in Super Bowl LVII with a torn labrum and a broken hand.

"It's just a process. It takes time and for me to just continue to listen to the staff and trust myself."

Pacheco, 24, has been wearing a yellow non-contact jersey during training camp practices.

"Whenever coaches allow me to play, and when he (head coach Andy Reid) says I'm good to go -- that's when I'm going to go out there and show," Pacheco said.

Pacheco rose from a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft to starting for the Super Bowl champs. He started 11 of 17 games and ran for 830 yards with five touchdowns and added 130 receiving yards.

--Field Level Media