Chiefs sign LB Olakunle Fatukasi, CB Duron Lowe

By
Field Level Media
Aug 2, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (47) heads to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and cornerback Duron Lowe on Tuesday.

Fatukasi, 24, played in 13 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 and recorded six tackles.

The undrafted free agent from Rutgers was waived last week by the New England Patriots.

Lowe, 25, has spent time with the Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams but has not played in a regular season game.

Lowe was not drafted in 2022 after playing two seasons at UTEP and one at Liberty.

—Field Level Media