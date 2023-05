The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year contract, NFL Network reported Wednesday

The deal is worth up to $9 million, per the report.

Smith, 29, started all 124 games he played in across seven seasons, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2015 draft out of Penn State.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media