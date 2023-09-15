NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, DT Chris Jones will play Sunday

Jul 28, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans as he arrives prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones will make their season debuts Sunday at Jacksonville, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday.

The two stars did not play for different reasons in the season opener, a 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Kelce, 33, injured his right knee at practice on Sept. 5 and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. He practiced Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Kelce has totaled 814 catches for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns in 144 career games (137 starts) with the Chiefs.

Jones, 29, ended his holdout that began at training camp after agreeing Monday to a new one-year deal with incentives that reportedly could earn him more than his base salary of $19.5 million — the finale of his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020.

Jones racked up 15.5 sacks in 17 games last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod. In 107 games (86 starts) for the Chiefs since being drafted in the second round in 2016, Jones has 65 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 243 tackles.

The Jaguars are 1-0 after a 31-21 win at the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

