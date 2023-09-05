Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice, leaving coach Andy Reid to label the star tight end's availability as uncertain for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener in two days.

"They're looking at it now," Reid said. "We'll just see how it goes."

Noah Gray likely would get the nod at tight end if Kelce is unable to play against the visiting Detroit Lions on Thursday. Gray, 24, had 28 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

Kelce, 33, recorded career-best totals in catches (110) and touchdowns (12) to go along with a team-leading 1,338 receiving yards in 17 games last season.

A four-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Kelce has totaled 814 catches for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns in 144 career games (137 starts) with the Chiefs.

