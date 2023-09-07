Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) ruled out for season opener

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was ruled out for Thursday night's NFL season opener against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Kelce, 33, who injured his knee at practice Tuesday and was diagnosed with a bone bruise, was listed as questionable to play on the Chiefs' final injury report. He was scheduled to test his knee before the game.

Kelce recorded career-best totals in catches (110) and touchdowns (12) to go along with a team-leading 1,338 receiving yards in 17 games last season.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Kelce has totaled 814 catches for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns in 144 career games (137 starts) with the Chiefs.

Kelce had previously missed only three games since 2014. He sat out two games when the Chiefs rested many of their starters and missed one game when he had COVID-19 in 2021.

