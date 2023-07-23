Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney injures knee prior to practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney "tweaked his knee" while catching punts prior to Sunday's training camp practice, head coach Andy Reid said

Reid did not provide any other specifics on Toney, who did not participate in the session.

Advertisement

Toney, 24, had 16 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in nine games split between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the Giants on Oct. 27 in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

Toney has totaled 55 receptions for 591 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games since being selected by the Giants with the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media