Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney injures knee prior to practice

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) carries the ball on a 65-yard punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) carries the ball on a 65-yard punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney "tweaked his knee" while catching punts prior to Sunday's training camp practice, head coach Andy Reid said

Watch
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM
Was the punishment of Tennessee Volunteers football harsh enough? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:59PM

Reid did not provide any other specifics on Toney, who did not participate in the session.

Advertisement

Toney, 24, had 16 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in nine games split between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the Giants on Oct. 27 in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

Toney has totaled 55 receptions for 591 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games since being selected by the Giants with the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media