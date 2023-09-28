Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays beat Yankees to evade sweep

Brandon Belt hit a three-run home run, right-hander Chris Bassitt pitched into the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 6-0 Thursday night.

Bassitt (16-8) allowed five hits and one walk (intentional) while striking out 12 in 7 2/3 innings. After retiring the first two batters of the eighth, he was replaced when he reached 200 innings pitched on the season for the first time in his career. Yimi Garcia finished the inning.

Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman added solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

The Yankees (81-78) had shut out the Blue Jays (88-71) in the first two games of the series.

The Blue Jays are trying to clinch an American League wild-card spot during a six-game homestand that ends their regular season. They meet the Tampa Bay Rays in the final three games.

The Yankees, who are eliminated from postseason contention, won the season series between the teams 7-6.

Yankees right-hander Luke Weaver (3-6) allowed two runs, six hits and one walk while striking out six in four innings.

The Blue Jays scored for the first time in the series when Varsho led off the bottom of the third with his 19th home run of the season on a shot to right-center. The Blue Jays went on to leave the bases loaded in the inning.

Chapman sliced his 16th homer of the season down the right field line with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Toronto added one run in the fifth against Yankees reliever Greg Weissert. Bo Bichette singled with two outs, stole second and scored on Cavan Biggio's single.

Toronto increased the lead 6-0 against Zach McAllister in the bottom of the sixth inning. Varsho walked with one out, George Springer singled and Belt hit his 17th home run of the season on a blast to right.

Yankees reliever Yoendrys Gomez made his major league debut with a clean bottom of the seventh that included a strikeout. He pitched around a single and a hit batter with three strikeouts in the eighth.

—Field Level Media