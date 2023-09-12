Cincinnati seeking 17th straight win over Miami (Ohio)

The odds are long, which would make the rewards epic if visiting Miami (Ohio) can end its long losing streak against host Cincinnati on Saturday.

Even with 16 consecutive defeats to the Bearcats (2-0) since 2006, the RedHawks (1-1) can still tie the oldest FBS non-league rivalry (since 1888) at 60-60-7 with a win.

Advertisement

Miami's last win in the Victory Bell series was in 2005 in Oxford, Ohio. Its last victory at Cincinnati was in 2002.

"It would be huge," Miami linebacker Matt Salopek said of ending the streak. "Obviously, it's the type of game that helps you as a team and as a player individually.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Everyone wants to be (part of) a legacy here at Miami and if we're able to do that, it's a big momentum shift for us, for Miami football."

Cincinnati not only has the upper hand among the schools, separated by 45 miles in southwest Ohio, but the Bearcats have been nearly unbeatable at home.

Advertisement

Cincinnati is tied with Clemson for the highest home winning percentage (26-1, 96.3 percent) since the start of 2019.

"We know we're going to get (Miami's) best shot," Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said. "We know it's a rivalry game. We know what's at stake. They're going to play as hard as they possibly can play. Whatever you've seen on film, go ahead and elevate that because that's the way they'll play."

Advertisement

Cincinnati is led by former Arizona State (2022) and Florida (2018-21) quarterback Emory Jones. He has a completion percentage of 75.5 for 470 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception.

Cincinnati averages 46.5 points per game, while Miami averages just 22.0.

The RedHawks are coming off an exhausting 41-28 road win at UMass on Saturday, enduring 5 hours, 35 minutes of lightning-related delays. The game was scheduled to begin at 3:32 p.m. It ended at 12:28 a.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

That won't matter come Saturday.

"Rain, snow, whatever it is, we're always excited to go down to Nippert (Stadium) and have a chance to beat UC," Salopek said.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media