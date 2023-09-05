CJ Group takes over as Byron Nelson tournament sponsor

The CJ Group will take over as the title sponsor of the longstanding PGA Tour stop in Dallas, with the event being named THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

The first installment is scheduled to be held May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The tournament is part of the FedExCup regular season, with the champion earning 500 Cup points.

AT&T had sponsored the tournament since 2015.

"We are extremely grateful for the CJ Group's long-term commitment to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, an event which has enriched the Dallas community and carried on the legacy of Byron Nelson through world-class golf and community impact," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release Tuesday.

The event has been hosted by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1968, when it became known as the Byron Nelson Classic, and raised more than $185 million for charity. The group will continue its involvement.

CJ Group, based in South Korea, has been a PGA Tour sponsor since 2017 with The CJ CUP being played last October in South Carolina.

The Byron Nelson tournament dates to 1944, when Nelson was the first winner of what then was known as the Texas Victory Open. After several name changes, the tournament added the legendary golfer's name in 1968.

Australian Jason Day won the 2023 event for his first PGA Tour event in five years.

—Field Level Media