Tennis

Clara Tauson upsets No. 2 seed in Cleveland

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 13, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Clara Tauson (DEN) hits a shot during her third round match against Iga Swiatek (POL)at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Mar 13, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Clara Tauson (DEN) hits a shot during her third round match against Iga Swiatek (POL)at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Clara Tauson of Denmark cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 upset of No. 2 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the first round of Tennis in the Land on Monday in Cleveland.

Watch
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Sage Steele benefit from leaving ESPN? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 4:43PM
Whining or Wine-ing? James Harden vs Daryl Morey | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:15PM

Tauson, ranked 90th in the world, hit six aces with one double fault while her opponent had one ace and six double faults. Tauson won 22 of her 27 first-service points (81.5 percent) and broke Krejcikova's serve four times in six opportunities.

Advertisement

No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia of France easily avoided the same fate as Krejcikova. Garcia needed just 66 minutes to beat Czech foe Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

No. 11 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, who reached the quarterfinals of last week's Western & Southern Open, beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Others to advance include Russia's Mirra Andreeva, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, Peyton Stearns, China's Xinyu Wang, Julia Grabher of Austria and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Three matches were still in progress Monday night, including ninth seed Sloane Stephens facing fellow American Lauren Davis.

Venus Williams, who was set to play on a wild-card entry, withdrew Sunday due to a recurring knee injury.

—Field Level Media