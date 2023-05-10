Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers shoot for series win over Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope Clayton Kershaw can continue his string of successful visits to Milwaukee when they close out the three-game series against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon

Kershaw (5-2, 2.53 ERA) will be opposed by Wade Miley (3-1, 2.31) in a matchup of veteran left-handers.

Advertisement

The Dodgers evened the series at a game apiece with a 6-2 victory on Tuesday. Seven relievers combined to cover the final eight innings after Los Angeles starter Noah Syndergaard left after a scoreless first with a cut on his right index finger

Mookie Betts and Will Smith hit solo homers off starter Brewers starter Eric Lauer, who entered with a 7-1 career mark and a 2.37 ERA in 11 starts vs. the Dodgers. Miguel Vargas added a two-run homer in the sixth

44% off 54 Can Backpack Cooler Literal genius

This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues. Buy for $28 at Amazon Advertisement

The Dodgers are 14-4 when hitting at least two homers this season

Betts opened the game with his 39th career leadoff homer to continue his hot streak. Over his past 11 games, Betts is batting .295 (13-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 10 RBIs, six walks and seven runs.

Advertisement

On the down side for the Dodgers, Syndergaard might end up on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts said after the game

"I think we'll know more in the next couple days," Roberts said. "He's had (blister issues) and has put stuff on it to keep it at bay, tonight it just didn't take. That's more of a training staff question, but certainly the IL is a possibility. But we want to give Noah and the training staff some time before they make that decision."

Advertisement

Kershaw, the first NL pitcher to reach five wins this season, will be making his 17th career start vs. the Brewers. He is 6-5 with a 3.09 ERA against the Brewers overall, but 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in eight starts at Milwaukee

In his latest outing, Kershaw allowed four runs on eight hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings during a 5-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Advertisement

"I think the thing that was most uncharacteristic is the walks," Roberts said after that contest.

Kershaw also pointed to his lack of command against the Padres.

"You just can't walk five guys," he said. "That's just unacceptable. It's not a good recipe to win games. Just try not to do that next time."

Advertisement

Miley has been the Brewers' most consistent starter. In his latest outing, on Thursday at Colorado, Miley began with six scoreless innings but gave up three straight hits to start the seventh and was pulled. He wound up charged with three runs given up in six-plus innings and did not get the decision in Milwaukee's 9-6 loss to the Rockies

"He threw the ball well," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after that game. "He's thrown the ball well all year. He maybe made two mistakes today. ... Other than that, he was brilliant.

Advertisement

Miley has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts. Opponents are batting .233 against him.

Miley is 4-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 16 career games, including 15 starts, against the Dodgers

Advertisement

--Field Level Media