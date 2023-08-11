Clayton Kershaw shines in return as Dodgers dump Rockies

Clayton Kershaw went five scoreless innings in his return to the starting rotation and Max Muncy brought home both runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Thursday

Kershaw gave up one run on three hits in five innings over an efficient 67 pitches in his first start since June 27 as he recovered from a shoulder injury. He did not walk a batter and had four strikeouts

Muncy hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and brought home the winning run in the eighth on a two-out walk with the bases loaded as Los Angeles won for the ninth time in 10 games

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (5-5), a Dodgers acquisition at the trade deadline, followed Kershaw with three scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and struck out four. Right-hander Brusdar Graterol pitched the ninth inning for his fifth save

Rockies left-hander Ty Blach pitched into the seventh inning in his longest outing in five seasons, and Elehuris Montero hit a home run as Colorado lost consecutive heartbreakers; the Rockies fell in 10 innings at Milwaukee on Wednesday

On Thursday night, the Rockies broke through in a pitchers' duel when Montero hit a drive over the left-field wall in the fifth inning against Kershaw. It was his fourth home run of the season

Blach cruised through six innings in his longest start since 2018 before Muncy hit a ball over the right-field wall to lead off the seventh inning. It was Muncy's 28th home run of the season

Blach gave up one run on three hits over six-plus innings, with two walks and two strikeouts

One day after the Rockies' defense proved costly in a loss at Milwaukee, following a game-ending throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, the Colorado glove work was impressive

Tovar made a sliding stop up the middle for an out in the fifth inning, started a double play in the sixth and saved the game for the time being in the eighth on a catch in short left field on Will Smith's blooper with the bases loaded. The Rockies turned three double plays

After Smith failed to bring home the go-ahead run in the eighth, Muncy worked a walk against Daniel Bard with the bases loaded for the Dodgers' first lead of the game. Tommy Doyle (0-1) gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings

