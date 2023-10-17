Clemson looking for another lopsided win over Miami

Perhaps the last team that slumping Miami wants to see this week is Clemson.

That's because the Hurricanes have lost four straight games to the Tigers by a combined score of 178-30.

Like it or not, Clemson (4-2, 2-2) will visit Miami (4-2, 0-2) on Saturday night for an Atlantic Coast Conference battle.

Advertisement

While Clemson has won two straight games since losing to Florida State in overtime, Miami is reeling.

Advertisement

The Hurricanes lost in the final second at home against Georgia Tech on Oct. 7. And last weekend, Miami blew a halftime lead and lost 41-31 at then-No. 12 North Carolina.

Advertisement

"We've got to be better," said Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who has five interceptions in his last two games.

Van Dyke reportedly is dealing with a right leg injury, but coach Mario Cristobal confirmed he will play Saturday.

Advertisement

"Was he banged up in the game? Yes, he got banged up," Cristobal said. "But is he tough? Absolutely, he's really tough. He wants to win, and he's ready to roll."

Van Dyke leads an offense that ranks second in the ACC in scoring (37.7 points per game). He is tied for the league with 16 touchdown passes, and his 286.8 yards-per-game average ranks second.

Advertisement

Miami slot receiver Xavier Restrepo leads the ACC with 47 catches. In receiving yards, Restrepo (574) and Jacolby George (462) rank third and fourth, respectively.

Hurricanes running back Henry Parrish Jr. — who lost a fumble at the goal line against North Carolina — ranks sixth in the league in rushing yards (452) and seventh in average yards per carry (6.3).

Advertisement

Defensively, the Hurricanes rank third in the ACC in average points allowed (19).

Miami hasn't beaten Clemson since 2010.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is one win away from 166 career victories, a total that would break a tie with the late Frank Howard for the school record.

Advertisement

"Hopefully, I'm here a long time, and we win many more games," Swinney said. "But Frank Howard is Clemson."

The Tigers, who are coming off a bye week, have had their struggles offensively this year, especially in a 28-7 season-opening loss at Duke. Overall, Clemson ranks fifth in the league with a 32.2-point scoring average.

Advertisement

Clemson's Cade Klubnik ranks sixth in the ACC in average passing yards (228.3) and Will Shipley ranks sixth in rushing yards (450).

Defensively, the Tigers rank fourth in the league in average points allowed (19.3).

Advertisement

—Field Level Media