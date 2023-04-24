Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Game 5 vs. Suns

By
Field Level Media
Apr 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Apr 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 of Los Angeles' first-round Western Conference playoff series at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday due to a knee injury

Leonard has already missed the past two games for the Clippers, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Los Angeles will also be without fellow star forward Paul George, who is also dealing with a knee injury and has not played since March 21

The injury is reminiscent of the one Leonard suffered back during the 2021 playoffs, which forced him to miss the Clippers' final eight games. Los Angeles ended up getting eliminated by the Suns, and Leonard required surgery on his ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 campaign

Marcus Morris, Eric Gordon and Norman Powell will likely take on larger roles once again to fill in for Leonard and George.

Leonard, 31, played the first two games of the series, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range. He scored 38 points in Game 1, when the Clippers picked up their only victory against Phoenix

In 52 games (50 starts) during the regular season, Leonard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

--Field Level Media