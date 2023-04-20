Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out for Game 3

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns due to a sprained right knee

Watch
Draymond's stomp was uncalled for, but he made the NBA Playoffs fun | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should the NBA get rid of the charge rule? | Agree to Disagree
6 hours ago
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

ESPN reported Leonard aggravated the injury in the Clippers' Game 1 win and played through it in their Game 2 loss. The injury is unrelated to the ACL injury that forced him to miss the 2021-22 season, per ESPN

Advertisement

He will be day-to-day heading into Saturday's Game 4.

Leonard scored 38 points with five rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes in the series opener. He added 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Game 2. In the series, he is shooting 60 percent from 3-point range.

Baked Bags Coned Edibles
BOGO 50% OFF
Baked Bags Coned Edibles

Mellow out with these grown-up treats
Baked Bags stuff 25mg of Delta-8 THC into each cone, and 100mg per “extra strength” cone. So if you’re looking to mellow out, relax, and have a good time, these treats should do the trick nicely.

Advertisement

The first two games of the series were played in Phoenix, with action shifting to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

The Clippers' other star, Paul George, isn't expected to play in the first round as he rehabs his sprained right knee

Advertisement

On the season, Leonard appeared in 52 games and averaged 23.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over 33.6 minutes per game. He is a two-time NBA champion, winning titles with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

--Field Level Media