Clippers overcome Grizzlies' massive 3rd quarter, snap skid

Paul George scored 42 points with 11 rebounds and Kawhi Leonard added 34 points with 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers were able to lean on their stars to earn a 135-129 victory on Sunday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to end a five-game losing streak.

Eric Gordon added 17 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 as the Clippers won despite giving up 51 points in the third quarter alone as an 11-point lead turned into a 15-point deficit heading into the final frame. Los Angeles rebounded by outscoring Memphis 38-17 in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook had nine points and six assists as he won for the first time in a Clippers uniform.

Desmond Bane scored 30 points and Tyus Jones added 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies lost without Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. Morant will miss at least two games following questionable behavior in a social-media video, while Brooks served a one-game suspension for collecting his NBA-leading 16th technical foul on Friday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points for Memphis, which was also without Brandon Clarke, who was just lost for the season with an Achilles injury, and Steven Adams, who missed his 17th consecutive game with a knee injury.

The Clippers were outscored 51-30 in the third quarter as the Grizzlies turned a 72-61 deficit into a 112-97 lead. Memphis was the fifth team this season to score at least 50 points in a quarter. Jones was 7 of 7 from the field in the period, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies shot 73.1 percent from the field in the third quarter and 76.9 percent (10 of 13) from 3-point range. Jones, who was starting in place of Morant, also added five of Memphis' 10 assists in the quarter.

But the Clippers used a 17-0 run to take a 124-121 lead with 3:21 remaining in the fourth after two free throws by Leonard. The Grizzlies pulled within 131-129 with 57.9 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer from former Clipper Luke Kennard, but the Clippers scored the final four points to win it. Kennard had 15 points.

Ivica Zubac grabbed nine rebounds for the Clippers after missing four of the past five games with a calf injury.

--Field Level Media