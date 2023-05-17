Austin Hays homered, Kyle Bradish pitched into the seventh inning and the host Baltimore Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday night

The Orioles lead the four-game series 2-1 and have won 10 of their last 12 versus the Angels overall

Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson had two hits each for Baltimore, which scored all of its runs via two-out hits.

Bradish (2-1) turned in his second straight strong start, allowing one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. That follows a start in which he gave up one unearned run in six innings against the Pirates.

Yennier Cano pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Felix Bautista worked the ninth for his 11th save, striking out Shohei Otani with a runner on first and one out.

Mike Trout hit his ninth homer of the season for Los Angeles, which managed just four hits.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (2-2) worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four

Henderson led off the Baltimore second with a triple. Hays walked and then third baseman Gio Urshela's error on Adam Frazier's sacrifice bunt attempt loaded the bases with no outs. Canning got out of it when Terrin Vavra grounded into a 1-2-3 double play and Joey Ortiz struck out.

In the bottom of the third, Cedric Mullins led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Mullins went to third on a groundout and scored on Ryan Mountcastle's two-out single.

The lead was short-lived as Trout homered to center on a 1-2 pitch leading off the fourth.

Vavra reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the fourth and stole second. With two outs, Mullins grounded a single to right, scoring Vavra to make it 2-1.

Hays lined a homer to right with two outs in the fifth to increase the lead to 3-1.

--Field Level Media